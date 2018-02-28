 »   »   » KABHI ALVIDA NA KEHNA! Priya Prakash Varrier Pays An Emotional Tribute To Sridevi

Ever since the news of legendary actress Sridevi's untimely death in Dubai broke in, the entire nation has been left in a state of shock and grief.

Sridevi was in Dubai to attend husband Boney Kapoor's nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding when the actress passed away on Saturday, 24th February after accidentally drowning herself in the bathtub after a dizzy spell.

When the news of her demise spread, condolence messages started pouring in from every corner of the country. Sridevi was one of the rare actresses who worked not only in Bollywood but also was an established name down the south.

The latest one to pay tribute to this legendary actress is none other than the 'winking' girl Priya Prakash Varrier-

A Befitting Tribute One of her fanclubs shared a video of Priya Prakash Varrier singing a song for the late actress. The actress is seen crooning 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna because ‘History never really says goodbye. History says, ‘See you later." Real Life 'Judaai' Here's a trivia! Sridevi starrer 'Judaai' had hit the theatrical screens on 28th February 1997. Exactly 21 years later, it's time for 'Judaai' once again. This time, the separation is going to last forever and here we are bidding goodbye to one of India's most loved actresses with a heavy heart. Did You Know This Fact? Sridevi was offered a double role in Baazigaar- that which was later played by Kajol and Shilpa Shetty. However Abbas-Mastan decided against casting her because the audience would have been overwhelmed by watch SRK kill her character in the film. Coming Back To Her Funeral Updates Sridevi's mortal remains will be taken to the funeral in this ornamental truck. Her last rites will be performed today at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery from 3.30 pm onwards. A Mark Of Respect Reportedly as a mark of respect to Sridevi, the Green Acres Co-op housing society where the late actor shared her abode with husband Boney Kapoor and their two daughters have canceled their Holi celebrations this year. The announcement was put up on their notice board today morning, and stated that "There will be no music, rain, dance, colored water exchanges or the usual community lunch."

Meanwhile, check out Priya's video here-

History never really says goodbye. History says, 'See you later. pic.twitter.com/uGnRF0y77m — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) February 27, 2018

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,