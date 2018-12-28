English
 Bollywood Actor Kader Khan's Health Critical, Put On A BiPAP Ventilator

Bollywood Actor Kader Khan's Health Critical, Put On A BiPAP Ventilator

    Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan hasn't been keeping well and as per recent reports, his health is deteriorating. He is suffering from breathlessness. His condition is so severe that doctors put him on a BiPAP ventilator instead of a normal one. For the uninitiated, Kader is currently in Canada with son Sarfaraz.

    As per Spotboye, ''The normal ventilator will be very aggressive on him and hence a bipap ventilator has been used. At times, he is conscious and there is eye contact- but not every moment. Kader saab has also stopped talking. He is also showing symptoms of pneumonia. The present condition stems from the PSP ailment he is down with. Kader saab's son Sarfaraz and his daughter-in-law are looking after him; the two take turns to be at the hospital. No stone is being left unturned in hids treatment but Kader saab's health continues to remain delicate.''

    In an old interview with the entertainment portal, his son had revealed that Kader Khan underwent a knee operation,"My dad is facing difficulty in walking. We have to provide him support from both sides. After a few steps, he demands that he wants to sit again. He is scared that he will fall.The surgery did not go wrong. It was just that my father refused to get up after the surgery. We were told that he has to make an effort and try to start walking from the next day. He just didn't do that.''

    We wish Kader Khan a speedy recovery.

