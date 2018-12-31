English
 »   »   »  Veteran Bollywood Actor Kader Khan Is ALIVE, Confirms His Son!

By
    About an hour ago, it was reported that the veteran actor-writer Kader Khan, who was hospitalized in Canada, is no more with us. Just now, his son, Sarfaraz dismissed the news of his demise and said, "It's all a lie. It's just a rumour. My father is in the hospital." The 81-year-old actor's has reportedly developed breathing issues and the doctors have transferred him from regular ventilator to BiPAP ventilator.

    Many netizens believed the hoax news of Kader Khan's demise and here's how some of them had reacted:

    Mass Kaatrom Ji @alltalknosense: For me, Kader Khan was an important part of 90's bollywood. Can't imagine a better comic duo than Govinda and Kader Khan. Kader Khan's chemistry with Govinda made even the plotless movies watchable. Thank you for all the laughs, Duggal saab. #KaderKhan

    Writefully Yours 🇮🇳 @prateekmathur03: Prolific actor, script writer and dialogue writer #kadarkhan Saab passed away. Countless childhood memories of his amazing comedy in David Dhawan movies with #Govinda came flooding back to me! An actor and person par excellence ! May his souls rest in piece ! #RIP #KaderKhan

    GEETIKA @Geetikatuli: Your comic cinema shld be defined as another genre ! Thank you for all the entertainment !

    Born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22, Khan made his acting debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna's Daag. Prior to that, he had written dialogues for Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan's Jawani Diwani. Did you know he featured over 300 films and has written dialogues for over 250 movies?

