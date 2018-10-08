 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Harassment Controversy Is 'Meaningless' To Kailash Kher!

The Issue Is Meaningless, Says Kailash Kher

"This is a meaningless issue for me. I believe if two people are fighting there are institutions made for the purpose; they have legal recourse available for them," said Kailash Kher to ANI.

I Won't Talk On Meaningless Issues!

"If others talk about such issues, they are just trying to act smart. I am not born to do meaningless talk."

On Asked Who's Side Does He Support

"I am on my side. I am on a good heart's side. It depends on a person to choose between positivity and negativity. People should talk about their work and meaningful things."

It's All Meaningless

So, there you go, folks! As per Kailash Kher, only work-related matters are meaningful and when it comes down to sexual harassment, the entire topic is meaningless and not worth anyone's time to talk about.

Nana Patekar Called Tanushree Dutta A Liar!

When Nana Patekar was cornered by the reporters at the airport, he had little choice but to speak up and when he did, he said that Tanushree Dutta is lying. "A lie will remain a lie," he said and walked away.