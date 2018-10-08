English
 Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Harassment Controversy Is 'Meaningless' To Kailash Kher!

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Harassment Controversy Is 'Meaningless' To Kailash Kher!

    Tanushree Dutta levelled allegations against Nana Patekar that he sexually harassed her on the sets of Horn OK Please in 2008 and when she turned down his unruly advances, he called up goons from the MNS party to vandalise her car and threaten her with dire consequences. Nana Patekar has claimed that he's innocent and branded Tanushree Dutta as a liar in return.

    Also, a lot of Bollywood stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Chitrangda Singh and others came out in support of Tanushree Dutta, while a few others chose to stay mum about the issue. Kailash Kher was asked to comment about the Tanushree-Nana controversy and instead of taking sides on who is right or wrong, the singer stated that the whole issue is just "meaningless" to him.

    The Issue Is Meaningless, Says Kailash Kher

    "This is a meaningless issue for me. I believe if two people are fighting there are institutions made for the purpose; they have legal recourse available for them," said Kailash Kher to ANI.

    I Won't Talk On Meaningless Issues!

    "If others talk about such issues, they are just trying to act smart. I am not born to do meaningless talk."

    On Asked Who's Side Does He Support

    "I am on my side. I am on a good heart's side. It depends on a person to choose between positivity and negativity. People should talk about their work and meaningful things."

    It's All Meaningless

    So, there you go, folks! As per Kailash Kher, only work-related matters are meaningful and when it comes down to sexual harassment, the entire topic is meaningless and not worth anyone's time to talk about.

    Nana Patekar Called Tanushree Dutta A Liar!

    When Nana Patekar was cornered by the reporters at the airport, he had little choice but to speak up and when he did, he said that Tanushree Dutta is lying. "A lie will remain a lie," he said and walked away.

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 10:32 [IST]
