 »   »   »  Kailash Kher On Being Accused Of Sexual Harassment: 'I Respect Women & Humanity'

I Respect Women The Most, Says Kailash Kher

"For all those who know me and have come across me, will know how much I respect humanity, especially women, even more for the ones who work in media since their work is difficult," Kailash Kher said to IANS.

I Am Not Aware Of Any Such Acts Mentioned By The Journalist

"I was travelling and when I heard about this news, I got extremely disappointed to know what my state of happiness has been taken for. I am neither aware of any such act that has been mentioned nor remember it."

I Live In My Own Simple World!

"I am almost all the time in my own simple world, but in case anyone has taken or thought something differently about anything, then it is my sincere apology. My devotion to music makes me who I am and I am thankful for all the love and support."

The #MeToo Movement

The #MeToo movement has gathered steam in India right after Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment and several other names have been thrown open by actresses and media personalities.