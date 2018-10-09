India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Kailash Kher On Being Accused Of Sexual Harassment: 'I Respect Women & Humanity'

Kailash Kher On Being Accused Of Sexual Harassment: 'I Respect Women & Humanity'

By
    A woman photo journalist accused singer Kailash Kher of sexual harassment as she took to Twitter by saying that he sat very close to her during an interview at his residence in 2006 and placed his hands on her thighs (on the skin over her skirt) and made her feel so uncomfortable that she had to walk out of the interview mid-way and complained about the issue to her colleagues, only to realise that her company will not write anything against the person due to libel.

    Kailash Kher has now responded to the sexual harassment allegations pinned up against him by saying that he's extremely disappointed about the issue and said that he respects women and humanity in general and doesn't remember any such thing that the woman photo journalist accused him of and insisted that he's an innocent man.

    I Respect Women The Most, Says Kailash Kher

    "For all those who know me and have come across me, will know how much I respect humanity, especially women, even more for the ones who work in media since their work is difficult," Kailash Kher said to IANS.

    I Am Not Aware Of Any Such Acts Mentioned By The Journalist

    "I was travelling and when I heard about this news, I got extremely disappointed to know what my state of happiness has been taken for. I am neither aware of any such act that has been mentioned nor remember it."

    I Live In My Own Simple World!

    "I am almost all the time in my own simple world, but in case anyone has taken or thought something differently about anything, then it is my sincere apology. My devotion to music makes me who I am and I am thankful for all the love and support."

    The #MeToo Movement

    The #MeToo movement has gathered steam in India right after Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment and several other names have been thrown open by actresses and media personalities.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 14:33 [IST]
