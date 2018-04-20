 »   »   » Kajol's Emotional Posts On Daughter Nysa's Birthday Will Leave You Moist-Eyed!

This Throwback Photo Of Nysa Is Cuteness Overload

Sharing this super adorable picture on her Instagram page, Kajol wrote, "From crayons and teddy bears to a young lady. Happy birthday to my smart ,beautiful , brave , cuteness overload and seriously humbling daughter Nysa . May the sun shine out of your eyes always and may you always walk in."

Are You Listening, World?

Meanwhile, Kajol tweeted on her Twitter page, "If u want true women's empowerment.... have a daughter. There is nothing that breaks through cultural biases, preconceived notions, childhood conditioning etc faster than your own child! Happy happy birthday to my own little breakthrough Nysa." Her post immediately went viral on the internet.

Kajol On Her Bond With Nysa

While speaking to a leading daily earlier Kajol had earlier shared, "Nysa and I may not be best friends, too. I don't believe we are best friends. But what I do believe, is that today, I can talk to her about things that I could not probably earlier and she can talk to me about certain things as well which she couldn't talk about earlier. Again, she has other best friends, but I am her mom and she loves me!

It Was Nysa Who Convinced Her To Join Instagram

Kajol revealed, "She's the one who convinced me to go on Instagram and she was like, ‘You have to have social media. Media is important, you are doing films and you need it'. She actually sat down and convinced me about it. And I told her that if you want me to do it, then you have to help me out with it. She was like, ‘Okay done! Will you give me an iPhone 7?"

What's Nysa Upto Now?

The star kid is currently in Singapore for her further studies. Earlier while talking about the same, Kajol stated to a leading daily, "It's really difficult for any parent to be separated from your children, but at the end of the day, it's for their own good. It was very, very tough for me, but not as tough as it was probably for Ajay because I have myself studied in a boarding school away from home. Even my mom (veteran actor Tanuja) and sister (Tanishaa Mukerji) have studied in boarding schools... As parents, we have to do such things throughout our lives... things that are beneficial for them, even though it is painful for us."