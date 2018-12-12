 »   »   »  Ajay Devgn Is A Hysterical Parent As He Constantly Needs Updates On Nysa & Yug's Whereabouts: Kajol

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Ajay Devgn is a typical family man who cares a lot about his wife and kids and despite having a hectic schedule all throughout the year, he makes sure he finds time to spend some quality moments with them. Just recently, Ajay Devgn and Kajol appeared in the Koffee With Karan chat show and Kajol spilled the beans by saying that Ajay is an "excessively hysterical parent" and he asks them a hundred questions before they leave home to meet their friends.
Ajay Devgn Asks The Kids Hundreds Of Questions Before They Step Out!
"The nitty-gritties drive him insane. It's the details, basically. You know, 'Where are you going? What time are you coming back? Who have you got with you? Where are you going exactly?'" said Kajol about Ajay Devgn.
I Wait At The Door Until My Daughter Gets Back Home, Says Ajay Devgn
"Not really. But I keep thinking about it and I'm like... When she was here also, she was going out in the evenings. So many times, her deadline was like, 11.30-12, and till she came home, I would be down, waiting for her at the door."
Such A Doting Father
It's no secret that Ajay Devgn is a doting father and his recent candid chat in the talk show proves that he absolutely loves his wife and children and would wait till the wee hours without sleep until they're back.
Karan Johar Shared The Same Feeling!
Just when Kajol revealed Ajay Devgn is an "excessively hysterical parent" Karan Johar too said that his mother Hiroo Johar does the same thing even now. "I just want to say that my mother is 75 and I'm 46 and nothing has changed," he said.
