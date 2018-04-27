 »   »   » Kalank: Madhuri Dixit Begins Shooting For This Sanjay, Varun, Alia, Sonakshi & Aditya Starrer!

Related Articles
Karan Johar's upcoming production 'Kalank' has been the talk of the tinsel town for its stellar cast ever since its announcement. It brings together Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in one frame and that's one of the reasons why everyone is quite kicked up about this mega-project.
While the shooting for the epic drama is already going in full swing, we now have it that Madhuri Dixit has commenced shooting for this film today. Kalank was originally supposed to star Sridevi. However the actress's untimely demise had Madhuri stepping into her shoes. Scroll down to read more-
Madhuri Is Choosy About Her Films
The 'dhak-dhak' girl has been inundated with offers for films for sometime now, but she has been picking her projects very carefully.
Lights, Camera & Action
Madhuri has sprung into summer with multiple projects, and her fans are ecstatic. With her first Marathi film debut in the bag, she's all set to promote the film, which releases May 25th. Meanwhile, she is currently, simultaneously shooting for Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal opposite Anil Kapoor and looking into her first production, 15th August ( Marathi film). Amidst all these projects, she began shooting for the much anticipated Kalank today, where she'll be seen sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt.
We Just Can't Wait For Her First Glimpse From The Film
Madhuri will be seen juggling 4 different projects simultaneously, which is not new for this veteran, who has earlier stated that she has shot for three different films in three shifts in one day. She most definitely is one of the busiest actresses in B-town today and we can't wait to see her on the big screen again.
A New Journey
Talking about Kalank, Madhuri says, "I am excited to start the shoot for Kalank today, it's my second association with Karan Johar after Bucket list and it's been a lovely journey so far. Can't wait to begin this one."
Hear What Alia Has To Say!
Reportedly Madhuri will be shooting with Alia today. When Alia was asked about the same, she said, "I will be shooting with Madhuri Dixit for the first time. I hope I don't forget my line when I see her smile."
While speaking about the film, Karan had said, "Kalank has been an emotional journey for me! A germ of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago...a film that was in a pre production stage helmed by my father...am now proud to pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of our director Abhishek Varman! A beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek.
The epic drama is slated to hit the big screens on 18th April, 2019.
