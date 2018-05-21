 »   »   » Kalank: Madhuri Dixit To Play A Courtesan, Sanjay Dutt Turns Raja?

Related Articles
Karan Johar pulled off one of the biggest casting coups of recent times when he got Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha onboard for Abhishek Varman's Kalank. The film already hit the shooting floors in April.
Sometime back, there were reports that Madhuri Dixit will be playing the role of a dance teacher in the film. A Mid-day report read, " Madhuri, who is known for her dancing skills, will be seen playing mentor to Bhatt and Advani's characters. In fact, Advani is only making a cameo appearance in a special song. Madhuri is undergoing rigorous preparation for the role."
However, the latest development suggests that contrary to these reports, Madhuri's role is different in Kalank. Scroll down to read more-
Madhuri Turns Courtesan For Kalank
A Pinkvilla report says that Madhuri is all set to revisit her 'Devdas' days for this film. It quoted a source as saying, "Madhuri Dixit will be playing a courtesan in the movie which is a period drama. She is a trained Kathak dancer in the movie, who teaches others the dance form.
It's Going To Be All Hard Work
The source further added, "Given her knowledge and mastery on dance, especially Kathak, this one is easy for her. Despite that, she is putting in 4-5 hours for the rehearsals. Currently, due to the promotions of Bucket List, she is slightly caught up. But once that gets done, she will be leaving no stone unturned for the movie."
Her Role Is Different From What She Played In Devdas
"Though Madhuri Dixit's character in Devdas was of a courtesan, it is very different from what she has in Kalank. The angle to this is different and hence it won't be anything like Chandramukhi," the source further added.
Wait, What!
The source further said, "While Madhuri Dixit plays this character, Sanjay Dutt portrays the role of a Raja. But at this moment, not much can be revealed about his character. Only when he begins shooting, things will be slightly clearer. Right now, the director is shooting with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha'.
One Of The Most Awaited Films
Kalank has already created an immense curiosity for it brings back one of Bollywood's most iconic jodis and rumoured ex flames- Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit back together on the celluloid after a gap of twenty years. The duo had last shared screen space in Mahanta.
Speaking about Kalank, producer Karan Johar had said, " Kalank has been an emotional journey for me! A germ of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago...a film that was in a pre production stage helmed by my father...am now proud to Pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of our director Abhishek Varman! A beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek.
Kalank is slated to release on 18th April 2019.
