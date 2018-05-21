 »   »   » Kalank: Madhuri Dixit To Play A Courtesan, Sanjay Dutt Turns Raja?

Madhuri Turns Courtesan For Kalank

A Pinkvilla report says that Madhuri is all set to revisit her 'Devdas' days for this film. It quoted a source as saying, "Madhuri Dixit will be playing a courtesan in the movie which is a period drama. She is a trained Kathak dancer in the movie, who teaches others the dance form.



It's Going To Be All Hard Work

The source further added, "Given her knowledge and mastery on dance, especially Kathak, this one is easy for her. Despite that, she is putting in 4-5 hours for the rehearsals. Currently, due to the promotions of Bucket List, she is slightly caught up. But once that gets done, she will be leaving no stone unturned for the movie."











Her Role Is Different From What She Played In Devdas

"Though Madhuri Dixit's character in Devdas was of a courtesan, it is very different from what she has in Kalank. The angle to this is different and hence it won't be anything like Chandramukhi," the source further added.



Wait, What!

The source further said, "While Madhuri Dixit plays this character, Sanjay Dutt portrays the role of a Raja. But at this moment, not much can be revealed about his character. Only when he begins shooting, things will be slightly clearer. Right now, the director is shooting with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha'.



One Of The Most Awaited Films

Kalank has already created an immense curiosity for it brings back one of Bollywood's most iconic jodis and rumoured ex flames- Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit back together on the celluloid after a gap of twenty years. The duo had last shared screen space in Mahanta.









