 »   »   » Kalank: Madhuri Dixit To Play Alia Bhatt's Dance Teacher In This Sanjay Dutt- Varun Dhawan Film?

Related Articles
- Kalank: Madhuri Dixit Begins Shooting For This Sanjay, Varun, Alia, Sonakshi & Aditya Starrer!
- Varun Dhawan On His GF Natasha Dalal: She Wants To Live A Normal Life & My Job Is To Protect Her!
- Not Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt Was Uncomfortable To Work With Her Again In Karan Johar's Kalank
- Varun Dhawan On His Marriage Plans: One Should Get Married Only When One Feels Like Going For It!
- Karan Johar Becomes Bollywood's First Director To Have His Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds!
- Kalank: Sanjay Dutt & Madhuri Dixit Reunite, Film Also Stars Varun, Alia, Aditya & Sonakshi!
- Sanju New Poster: Ranbir Kapoor With His Long Tresses Looks Ditto Sanjay Dutt From The 90s!
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor's Intense Eyes Speak Volumes In This New Poster!
- Rajkumar Hirani On Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Was Brave Enough To Allow Me To Tell His Story My Way!
- Fans Find Exact Matches Of Sanjay Dutt's Real Pics To Compare Ranbir Kapoor's Looks In Sanju Teaser
- Sanju Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Exactly Like Sanjay Dutt, Twitter Explodes With Reactions
- Sanju Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Which Face Of Sanjay Dutt He Found The Most Difficult To Play!
- Sanju Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Captures The Heart, Mind & Soul Of Sanjay Dutt! Watch Here
Touted to be one of the biggest casting coups in recent times, director Abhishek Varman's much awaited movie 'Kalank' has been a talk of the town since a year or two. After several speculations, the makers finally announced the film with Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha as the star cast.
ALSO READ: Saaho: Prabhas Turns A Biker Boy, His Leaked Photos From The Sets Are Droolworthy!
While the shooting for the film has already commenced, a couple of days ago we had reported that Madhuri too has began shooting for her role. We all know that the 'dhak-dhak' girl is one of the best dancers in Bollywood whose dance moves have never failed to steal our hearts. Now if the latest reports are to be believed then Madhuri's role in Kalank has something to do with this impeccable dancing skills of hers. Scroll down to read all the details-
Madhuri To Play A Dancing Prowess In Kalank
Buzz is that Kalank will apparently see Madhuri as a dance teacher to Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani.
Playing A Mentor
A Mid-Day report quoted a source as saying, "Madhuri, who is known for her dancing skills, will be seen playing mentor to Bhatt and Advani's characters. In fact, Advani is only making a cameo appearance in a special song. Madhuri is undergoing rigorous preparation for the role." The source further added, "Madhuri and Alia will start rehearsing for the dance number in a month's time."
Alia Is The 'Dhak-Dhak' Girl's Fan
Before commencing her shoot with Madhuri, Alia said, " I will be shooting with Madhuri Dixit for the first time. I hope I don't forget my line when I see her smile." Well Alia, nobody can ever escape from the charms of her million-dollar smile!
Sonakshi Says Madhuri Is Her Inspiration
While speaking to Times Now, the 'Dabangg' actress revealed, "I grew up watching Madhuri's movies, she's an inspiration. I've idolized her all my life. She has the most beautiful smile. She is just somebody who is so inspiring as an actress, as a dancer. I cannot wait to be in the same film as her. It's such an honour."
Sonakshi On Working With Sanjay Dutt In Kalank
"I've worked with Sanju sir in Son of Sardar earlier. I am so excited to work again. It's going to be fantastic being a part this lovely film with this amazing cast," she was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile,
The shooting of Kalank was stalled when two snakes made their way into sets on Monday. Alia and Varun were in the midst of an an intense sequence when two snakes, were spotted, inching towards them. Although the crew took the snakes back in the jungle, the shoot was halted for an hour.
A source from the sets revealed, "The actors are on a 45-day schedule, so the team is taking precautions to ensure everyone's safety after this incident. On Monday afternoon, there was a lot of commotion on set because the snakes were huge, so the shoot came to an immediate halt. After ensuring everyone was safe, the crew took the snakes back into the jungle."
Kalank has already created an immense anticipation for it brings back one of Bollywood's most iconic jodis and rumoured ex flames- Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit back together on the celluloid after a gap of twenty years.
The epic period drama is slated to release on 19th April next year.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.