 »   »   » Kalank: Sanjay Dutt & Madhuri Dixit Reunite, Film Also Stars Varun, Alia, Aditya & Sonakshi!

A Starry Treat For The Audience

'Kalank' has an stellar ensemble cast which includes Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Wow, now that's quite an interesting cast!



Kalank Has Been An Emotional Journey

Confirming this Karan Johar says, "KALANK has been an emotional journey for me! A germ of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago...a film that was in a pre production stage helmed by my father...am now proud to pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of our director Abhishek Varman! A beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek.



Mark The Release Date On Your Calendar

The film which was incepted 15 years ago by Karan Johar and his dad Yash Johar has found it's way and will be now released on 19th April 2019.



It Will Be Historic

Sajid Nadiadwala adds, "18th April 2014, 2 States had released...18th April 2019KALANK begins its journey...this multi starrer with a story will cross all borders, under the capable direction of Abhishek Varman. It be historic in the true sense of the word...I am genuinely happy to be back with the team Fox Star and Karan Johar..this film is special to all of us!!"



On the other hand, Vijay Singh of Fox Star Studios says, "Our creative and strategic partnership with Dharma Production and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the power houses of industry has been successful and rewarding. Our association with Dharma gave us an excellent opportunity to be associated with 100cr hits like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Ae Dil Hain Mushkil and with NGE we presented back to back blockbusters - Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2. We at Fox Star Studios are proud to be presenting Kalank, a movie with stellar and power packed cast of today's era. With Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala coming together it will be a path breaker and great team to work."







Kalank Was Supposed To Star Sridevi

Yes, the late actress Sridevi was supposed to do Kalank. However because of her untimely demise, the makers then approached Madhuri Dixit who gave her nod. Sridevi's daughter Janhavi had revealed this news with an emotional post which read, "Janhvi shared a picture of her mother with Madhuri on her Instagram page and wrote, "Abhishek Varman's next film was very close to mom's heart ....Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film...."



Sanjay Dutt- Madhuri Dixit To Reunite On-Screen After 11 Years

One of Bollywood's most iconic jodis and rumoured ex flames- Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit will be sharing screen space after a gap of 11 years. They had last worked together in Mahanta in 1997.

