 »   »   »  Acclaimed Actors Kalki Koechlin, Jaya Bachchan Attend 2nd Indo-French Professional Meetings

Jaya Bachchan & French Minister Jean Yves Le Drian

Jaya Bachchan is seen here interacting with the French Minister, Jean Yves Le Drian. According to the French Institute of India's Facebook page the meetings included round table conferences, one-to-one B2B meetings and group meetings to explore, initiate and execute projects and programmes in the areas of filming, media content distribution and joint ventures in cinema and TV programming.

Kalki Koechlin Attends Indo-French Meetings

Kalki Koechlin attended the meeting held at Sofitel Mumbai BKC. She is seen in formal wear, wearing a dark green pant suit and dark green sandals. We all know that Kalki is of Indo-French heritage and we are sure that she had a lot to contribute to the meetings, the creative and unconventional artist that she is. Kalki has acted in several critically lauded movies such as Dev.D, That Girl in Yellow Boots, Margarita with a Straw and more. Kalki will next appear in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Gully Boy will have its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Sudhir Mishra At Indo-French Professional Meetings

National Award winning director Sudhir Mishra was also present at the meetings. Sudhir Mishra is known for directing and screenwriting for films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Chameli and Inkaar. In 2010, he received the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres award by the French Government, which is equivalent to knighthood.

Jaya Bachchan With Other Delegates

The first day of the meetings was said to be full of exchanges, opportunities to discuss practices and possibilities. French and Indian partners discussed one on one, in round tables and were also able to view content available during the upcoming market segment today.