 »   »   » Kamal Haasan On Sridevi's Sudden Demise: 'Sadma's Lullaby Haunts Me Now'

Kamal Haasan

Her 'Sadma' co-star Kamaal Haasan recalled working with her and wrote on Twitter, "Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her."

Sadma was considered to be Sridevi's one of the finest performances!

Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth is in a state of shock. He too tweeted, "I'm shocked and very disturbed. I've lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridevi ... you will be missed."

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and tweeted, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace."

Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was quoted as saying to ANI, "I have no words to express how i feel. We have grown up seeing her. It is difficult to digest that she is not with us. My heartiest condolences to her family."

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar recalled his first job working on the sets of Anil Kapoor- Sridevi starrer Lamhe and wrote, "My first job in 1990 was on Lamhe and this song Megha re Megha was the very first time I saw this legendary actor create her incredible magic on screen. From Sadma to Chalbaaz, from Mr. India to Chandni, it was impossible to take your eyes off her when she appeared on screen. A true star. A gifted actor. A woman with tremendous dignity. Gone too soon. RIP Sridevi. Sad sad day."

Aamir Khan

"I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the untimely and tragic passing away of Srideviji. I have always been a huge fan of her work. Equally I have always been an admirer of the grace and dignity with which she conducted herself. My heartfelt condolences to everyone in the family. I join all the million of her fans in mourning of her demise. Ma'am, we will always remember you with love and respect."