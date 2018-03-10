 »   »   » Kamal Haasan On Sridevi: We Were Siblings But Were Made To Do Romantic Things

Fondly remembering late actor Sridevi, Kamal Haasan said even though they were one of the most popular on-screen pairs in the south film industry, in real life they were like siblings.

Haasan, while speaking at the India Today Conclave, recalled the time he spent with Sridevi, who passed away on February 24.

"I met Sridevi when she was 15-16 years old. Sometimes in a family, a brother and sister, during Gokul Ashtami or Krishna Ashtami, are dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha.

That is what I feel about Sridevi. We were siblings but were made to do romantic things, which we laughed at," he said.

"It sounds odd that she was like my sister considering that we were one of the most romantic pairs ever. That is what good acting is about," he added.

The actor said Sridevi was a great performer and "had a bag of tricks that she collected from various masters who themselves did not know it came from them. That is the beauty of that girl."

Haasan also sang a few lines from the song "Surmayee ankhiyon mein" from their film "Sadma" for the audience.

Kamal Haasan was paired opposite Sridevi in a number of Tamil films such as 'Guru', 'Varumayin Niram Sivappu', 'Vaazhve Maayam' and 'Moondram Pirai', the last one being also remade as Hindi classic 'Sadma' in 1983.

Sridevi, who died of accidental drowning in her hotel bath tub in Dubai, captured millions of hearts across India as a Bollywood diva. She had started her career in Tamil cinema industry, besides doing some Telugu films. She later moved to Mumbai to enjoy a successful career in Hindi cinema.

Earlier, expressing sadness over the death of his one-time co-star, Kamal said many senior women actors had called him up and cried following the death of the 54-year-old actor.

Inputs From PTI

