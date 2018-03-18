 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut Admits Being A Narendra Modi Fan; Talks About Ban On Pakistani Artistes FEARLESSLY

Kangana Is A ‘Nationalist’

"I said in some interview that I am a nationalist. People said 'oh you are that type of a person'. I was like 'what do you mean by that kind?' I personally feel that there is confusion between these words.

"Before all of this, I hadn't even heard of the term nationalism. The good thing is that at least the word has got out. That there is a word like nationalism. You can have a choice whether you want to believe in it or not," Kangana said.

Kangana Was All Praise For PM Narendra Modi

The actor confessed that she is a "fan" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that woman in the country need to have right role models.

"I am a big Modi fan because of his success story. As a young woman I do believe that we need to have right role models.

I mean the graph and the ambition of an ordinary man and whenever we have a PM who is a chaiwala, then I always say that it is not his victory but it is the victory of our democracy. I feel he is the right role model," she said.

Kangana On Ban On Pakistani Artistes

Kangana also weighed on about the controversy surrounding the Pakistani artists working in India, and said artistic world is different from physical world.

"Artistic realm is different from physical realm. When you are talking about physical boundaries and you are talking about borders, why be esoteric. You should know about a place where people are losing lives.

She Further Added..

"At the time of ban on Pakistani artists, the country is vulnerable where people are struggling and trying to cope with emotions. The common sentiment is 'Humko kya Lena dena, hum toh artist hai'.

This is not going to work. Above everything, you are Indians as well, and when you are talking about boundaries, you can't go into esoteric world and say 'I am an artist'," Kangana said.

Kangana On National Anthem Controversy

She also wondered why people have a problem with standing up for national anthem and cited the example of Americans.

"The Americans stand for their national anthem. Why do feel ashamed of standing? If you want to learn something from Americans, then learn good things from them," she said.

Atta Girl!

Asked if a person does not agree with her opinion, Kangana said, "I don't mind. But I am going to stand for my national anthem. Whenever there is something for my country, then I am going to side with my country, my soldiers, my army and I am a cool youngster if 21st century."