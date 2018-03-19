 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut Admits OPENLY She Dated A Man After Hrithik Roshan Fiasco; Says Everyone LEAVES Me

Kangana's On Her Long List Of Affairs

Speaking about the same, Kangana said, ""I've had so many affairs. After every breakup I feel like this is the end of my love life potential. At every point you feel that you will be let down and you will never love again.

I have been feeling like that since I was 16. I've always felt that life has taken everything away from me and that I cannot fall in love again."

Kangana On Her Spat With Hrithik

"Even after this thing (the Hrithik affair) fell apart, another man came into my life and I felt I couldn't handle it anymore. But everything changed in two to three months and I felt that I was ready, and how!"

She Further Added..

"But just when you feel you are so high in love, that person says, ‘Oh, you are psycho!' and that person also left. You burst into tears every time you kiss and you are called a psycho."

Kangana Says She Never Dumped Anyone

"Even if my sister asks me where do you find these characters? Even then I have to admit that every time I have been dumped, I never got the privilege of dumping someone. There has not been a single relationship from the age of 16 to 31 where I could dump someone."

'Everyone Leaves Me'

She further added, "And if I tell you the names, you would be like ‘even this person left you'! Everyone leaves me and they come back also and I never take them back because I have been moved on to another loser."

Kangana On Changing Karan's POV On Nepotism

Speaking about the same, she told, "I am no one to do that, my intention was not that. He believes in bloodlines, dynasty and such talents worked for him, isn't it?

I cannot make him believe in talents that he does not believe in. but I can say what I want to say."

Kangana Says Her Comment Worked As A Catalyst

"I said it (about nepotism) out of observation. I am not an activist here, though I would love to serve the society; nepotism exists everywhere, we have grown up seeing it.

When I talked about it, perhaps people were subconsciously observing it, they wanted to talk about it. My comment worked as a catalyst."