 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On Call Detail Records Case: Investigate Before Assuming

Reacting to her name being brought up in the Call Detail Records (CDR) case, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut yesterday said a thorough investigation must be done before dragging her into the controversy.

"Proper investigation should be carried out before making assumptions," Kangana said in a statement, which came after reports that Thane Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe said the actor had shared actor Hrithik Roshan's number with advocate Rizwan Siddiqui.

Siddiqui, arrested for alleged illegal possession of CDRs of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, was released by Thane police today, after a Bombay High Court directive.

"When we respond to a notice, we give all details tolawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate law and make statements based on that assumption and defame an artiste is super lame on Abhishek Trimukhes part. Proper investigation should be carried out before making assumptions," Kangana said.

Trimukhe had also said that actor Jackie Shroffs wifeAyesha Shroff had procured call records of actor Sahil Khan, who made his debut in Bollywood with Style along with Sharman Joshi, and shared the same with Siddiqui.

"Probe found that Ayesha Shroff (wife of Jackie Shroff) procured CDR of Sahil Khan and shared it with Rizwan, this was revealed in an analysis of Rizwan's mobile," said DCP Trimukhe.

As per information, Ayesha Shroff allegedly had affair with actor Sahil Khan and after a dispute between them, the former procured the CDRs of the 'Style' actor and gave it to Rizwan.

Rizwan was apparently blackmailing Sahil.

Rizwan was arrested by police last week in course of an investigation into the illegal acquisition of CDRs by private detectives.

Earlier, it was reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife were summoned by Thane's crime branch in connection with the Call Data Records (CDR) racket that was unearthed in January.

Inputs From PTI