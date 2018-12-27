 »   »   »  Kangana Ranaut’s Casual Cool Airport Look; Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Abhishek Spotted At Airport

Kangana Always Rocks Her Airport Looks, Doesn't She?

Kangana Ranaut was sporting a casual - cool look at the airport today. Kanagana is one celeb dishes out varied airport looks every time, delighting her fans, and is even happy to smile for the cameras. Kangana was dressed in a quirky track suit, a brown checkered track leggings and hoodie. It looks like she was arriving from or traveling to a cold place because she had on a big warm coat. On the work front, Kangana is all geared up for the big release of her film Manikarnika.

The Bachchans Spotted At The Airport

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were also traveling today. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were twinning in pink. Aishwarya wore an over sized pink sweatshirt along with black leggings whereas Aaradhya wore a cute pink tee and jeans. Just seven years old, Aaradhya is following in her mum's footsteps as a performer. We got to see her perform in her annual day at school two years in a row. Abhishek Bachchan accompanied them to the airport. He was wearing a white hoodie, light wash denims and sneakers. He finished his look up with a pair of sunglasses.

Arjun Kapoor At The Airport

The hunk, Arjun Kapoor was spotted at the airport this afternoon. Arjun was wearing a Gucci tee and a regular denims, a khaki hoodie, and a hat. Arjun was snapped while he was on a dinner date with his rumored girlfriend Malaika Arora, last night. He was wearing the same outfit then too. Arjun has three movies lined up for the next year. He will be appearing in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, India's Most Wanted, and Panipat.

Varun Dhawan Travelling For Work?

The much loved Varun Dhawan was spotted at the airport today. He was sporting a casual look, wearing a striped tee and denims. He finished his look with a pair of aviator sunglasses. It looks like he was travelling for a work trip as he is shooting for Karan Johar's next big movie, Kalank. Kalank is a multi starrer which will see Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, AdityaRoy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Varun was last seen in Sui Dhaaga alongside Anushka Sharma.