 »   »   » MONEY Over CONFLICT! Kangana Ranaut AGREES To Work With Karan Johar; Says I'm Being PAID For It

Last year, Karan Johar & Kangana Ranaut were all over the headlines owing to the latter's stint at KJo's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan as she referred him 'the flag-bearer of nepotism'. KJo, too, didn't shy away from giving it back to Kangana and told she should stop playing the 'victim card'.

Unlike 2017, 2018 holds a lot of surprise for movie-buffs! Won't you be surprised if we tell you that Kangana Ranaut has agreed to join Karan Johar for his upcoming show, India's Next Superstars and she indeed made it clear that she's doing it all because of 'money'.

Kangana's Statement Over Joining Karan On The Show Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut told Mumbai Mirrror, "I am looking forward to being on the show. It is a professional commitment for which I'm being paid." Kangana's Sly Dig At Karan "What is delightful is that Karan (Johar) is okay with doing the show with me and seems to be slowly warming up to me," further added Kangana Ranaut. Does He Hate Kangana Ranaut? Speaking about the same, Karan had said, "I don't hate Kangana and she doesn't hate me. And I don't regret my words. We are adults and I will probably call her for my next party and I forgot to call for the last one. I would love to call her because I have a great amount of regard for her."

"She wasn't attacking me, she was blaming me for something and I was defending for the same," had concluded the film-maker.