 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut Finally Opens Up, Reveals The Real Reason Why She Is Not On Social Media!

Right from posting perfect pictures, film promotions to brand endorsements, our Bollywood celebrities never fail to make their presence on social media pages. However, Kangana Ranaut is one of the few actresses in B-town who have consciously chose to stay away from the platform in spite of a huge fan-following who want to know every update of their favourite actress.
Recently while speaking to Vh1 Inside access with MissMalini, the 'Queen' actress further opened up about her absence on social media and also revealed about how as actors sometimes have other people handling their account-
Kangana Finds Social Media 'Time-Consuming'
Kangana said, "I am not on social media for many reasons and one of them is that I feel that it's so consuming. And besides, I feel if I'm on social media I would get really involved."
She Has Been Getting A Lot Of Requests
"People tell me, open an account because some of them can be brand queries and they want you on social media; it's mandatory."
She Is Not Okay With Other People Sometimes Handling Actors' Account
"Sometimes your agent tell you just open an account and don't post or let us post. Now, that's not okay with me, because I have not done anything in my life where I am not involved."
It's Like Having A Fake Relationship
She further added, " I can't imagine the fact that I am being dishonest on some level that someone else is pretending to be me. I am faking that with millions of people and its sort of having a fake relationship."
If Kangana Ever Decides To Be On Social Media,
The actress revealed that her first tweet or post would be something cosmic and she believes no one would be interested in that! Well, we don't exactly agree with that, Kangana'!
Is Manikarnika v/s Gold Happening At The Box Office?
If the latest reports are to be believed then Kangana's upcoming Rani Laxmibai biopic 'Manikarnika' might lock horns with Akshay Kumar- Mouni Roy starrer Gold.
A source told TOI, " Apart from technical reasons, the content of the film, which revolves around the first war of Indian independence, makes it viable for an August 15 release. This also got instant thumbs-up from everyone involved in the project. Given that it's a long weekend, both Gold and Manikarnika can sail through which is the reason the producers have chosen to bring out the film on Independence Day. Had that not been the case, then it would have been a cause of concern."
Besides this film, Kangana will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya.
