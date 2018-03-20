 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut's Funny & Hilarious Statements About Getting Dumped By Her Boyfriends!

Kangana Ranaut On How She Felt After Break-ups

"I've had so many affairs. And after every break-up, I feel like this is the end of my life. This has happened whether I'm 16 or 31."

So What's Love According To Kangana?

Kangana Ranaut revealed that love according to her transcends beyond the physical and becomes, brace yourself for it, "spiritual and platonic".

Love Is An Amazing Experience, Says Kangana

"It's an amazing experience you feel in every cell of your body, as if it's is awakened, even if the person is not around."

Kangana On Being Called A ‘Witch’

"My boyfriends have asked me 'how do you know everything about my life. It's black magic. It's telepathic.' It's how I love. And if my love is psycho, then it's fine. I'll find someone else. I am fine being called a witch."

A Dig At Adhyayan Suman

Well, the "being called a witch" was a dig at Shekar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman as he called her a woman who does "black magic" and a "witch."

Bold & Daring!

Say what you want, but Kangana Ranaut is like the Donald Trump of Bollywood, give her the microphone and she'll say anything and everything she wants.

On The Work Front

Kangana Ranaut is shooting for her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, in which she'll portray the role of Rani Laxmibai. She'll also shooting for a quirky thriller Mental Hai Kya, alongside Rajkummar Rao.