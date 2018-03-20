English
Kangana Ranaut's Funny & Hilarious Statements About Getting Dumped By Her Boyfriends!

We all know that Kangana Ranaut has had so many affairs" all throughout her life, but sadly she couldn't find the right man who would love her till death. The actress opened up about her relationships to News 18 and her statements about getting dumped by her boyfriends will leave you in splits. She revealed that she didn't have the privilege to dump anyone, and it was always the other way around. She said,

"I've never gotten the chance or had the privilege to dump anyone. I was always the one who got dumped. If I told you some of the names, you'd be shocked that even this loser has dumped me. They come back but then I can't take them back, because by then I've moved on to another loser." If you don't find this funny and hilarious, we wonder what else will!

Kangana Ranaut On How She Felt After Break-ups

"I've had so many affairs. And after every break-up, I feel like this is the end of my life. This has happened whether I'm 16 or 31."

So What's Love According To Kangana?

Kangana Ranaut revealed that love according to her transcends beyond the physical and becomes, brace yourself for it, "spiritual and platonic".

Love Is An Amazing Experience, Says Kangana

"It's an amazing experience you feel in every cell of your body, as if it's is awakened, even if the person is not around."

Kangana On Being Called A ‘Witch’

"My boyfriends have asked me 'how do you know everything about my life. It's black magic. It's telepathic.' It's how I love. And if my love is psycho, then it's fine. I'll find someone else. I am fine being called a witch."

A Dig At Adhyayan Suman

Well, the "being called a witch" was a dig at Shekar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman as he called her a woman who does "black magic" and a "witch."

Bold & Daring!

Say what you want, but Kangana Ranaut is like the Donald Trump of Bollywood, give her the microphone and she'll say anything and everything she wants.

On The Work Front

Kangana Ranaut is shooting for her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, in which she'll portray the role of Rani Laxmibai. She'll also shooting for a quirky thriller Mental Hai Kya, alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 16:27 [IST]
