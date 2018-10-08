 »   »   »  'I Am Not Known Because Of My Dad': Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Sonam Kapoor With A Nepotism Dig

'Kangana Is Obviously Kangana Ranaut'

Sonam said, "I think Kangana wrote something, Kangana is obviously Kangana Ranaut, she says a lot of stuff and sometimes it's hard to take her seriously."

'Kangana Says What She Believes'

However Sonam quickly added, "But I love the fact that she has spunk and that she says what she believes, and I really respect her for that."

Kangana Hits Back At Sonam

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Kangana reacted to Sonam's comment and said, "What does she mean by saying, "it's hard to believe Kangana". When I am sharing my me too story, who gives her a right to judge me?"

'I Am Not Known Because Of My Dad'

A furious Kangana didn't stop there and went to say, "So, Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won't...What makes her so unsure of my claims...I am not known because of my dad, I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade."