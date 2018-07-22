 »   »   »  It’s Official! Kangana Ranaut & Hrithik Roshan Will Lock Horns At Box Office Next January

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan, who have been engaged in a public war of words over their alleged affair, will battle it out at the box office as their films are scheduled to hit the cinema houses in January next year. Kangana Ranaut's one of the most ambitious projects Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, is all set to clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 on January 25, 2019.

Manikarnika was apparently set to release this year in April and was later pushed to August 15 and then to September. But, Zee Studios and the film's producer Kamal Jain confirmed through Twitter that it would release during the Republic Day weekend.

Directed by Krish, the film will see the Queen star in the role of Rani Laxmibai. On the other side, Hrithik's Super 30, helmed by Vikas Bahl, is a biopic on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains a batch of 30 aspiring IIT candidates every year.

The two actors have been at loggerheads since the time Kangana hinted at Hrithik being her silly ex in an interview in 2016. Their feud turned nasty after they slapped legal notices on each other.

It would be interesting to see which film would do better at box office and win accolades from the audience. Apart from Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut is also busy with the shoot of Mental. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and it also casts Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. On the other side, Hrithik has also signed a film, whose title hasn't been revealed yet. The film also casts Tiger Shroff and it will be produced by YRF.