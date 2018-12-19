English
 »   »   »  Kangana Looks Spectacular At Manikarnika Trailer Launch: Appears In Character As Queen Laxmibai

Kangana Looks Spectacular At Manikarnika Trailer Launch: Appears In Character As Queen Laxmibai

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The much awaited period action drama Manikarnika's trailer was launched in an extravagant event today. Kangana Ranaut, who will be playing the lead in Manikarnika, stepped into her character from the movie and wowed people with the grand appearance she put up for the trailer launch. Check out the pictures below!

    Awe Inspiring!

    Kangana Ranaut looked awe-inspiring as she stepped into her character for the trailer launch of Manikarnika. Donning a beautiful coral saree accessorized with traditional ornaments, she looked every bit regal in her Laxmibai avatar.

    Kangana Played A Big Part In The Film's Direction

    Kangana Ranaut played a big part in Manikarnika's direction. Talking about wearing this hat for the first time, the actress said, "There is nothing I love more than directing. Even though I don't get to wear make-up or look like my star self or get any special treatment. It is absolutely a worker's life to be honest, but there's something so amazing about this job that I don't know why people even consider this a job. It is so much fun. I think acting is more like a job but directing is a lot of fun. I hope I get more chances to do this. This seems like my first love."

    Writer Vijayendra Prasad On First Impression Of Kangana

    Talking about Kangana, writer Vijayendra Prasad said, "I was a little apprehensive because people had told me that she gets angry quickly. But when I started narrating the script to her, she jumped and clapped all the way like a kid. And I thought to myself, 'Thank God!'"

    Trailer Has Fans Going Crazy

    The trailer for Manikarnika has been released and fans are going crazy over it. Kangana looks enchanting and fierce as the famed warrior and some of her action scenes will give you goose bumps. Clips of other cast members, Ankita Lokhande who plays Jhalkari Bai, Atul Kulkarni playing Tatya Tope, Suresh Oberoi as Bajirao, are all stunning! The trailer has got us on the edge of our seats waiting for the movie to release! Manikarnika will hit the theatres on January 25th, 2019, a day before Republic Day

    MOST READ: Actress Sonam Kapoor Is PETA's Person Of The Year 2018!

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 0:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue