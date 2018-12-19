 »   »   »  Kangana Looks Spectacular At Manikarnika Trailer Launch: Appears In Character As Queen Laxmibai

Awe Inspiring!

Kangana Ranaut looked awe-inspiring as she stepped into her character for the trailer launch of Manikarnika. Donning a beautiful coral saree accessorized with traditional ornaments, she looked every bit regal in her Laxmibai avatar.

Kangana Played A Big Part In The Film's Direction

Kangana Ranaut played a big part in Manikarnika's direction. Talking about wearing this hat for the first time, the actress said, "There is nothing I love more than directing. Even though I don't get to wear make-up or look like my star self or get any special treatment. It is absolutely a worker's life to be honest, but there's something so amazing about this job that I don't know why people even consider this a job. It is so much fun. I think acting is more like a job but directing is a lot of fun. I hope I get more chances to do this. This seems like my first love."

Writer Vijayendra Prasad On First Impression Of Kangana

Talking about Kangana, writer Vijayendra Prasad said, "I was a little apprehensive because people had told me that she gets angry quickly. But when I started narrating the script to her, she jumped and clapped all the way like a kid. And I thought to myself, 'Thank God!'"

Trailer Has Fans Going Crazy

The trailer for Manikarnika has been released and fans are going crazy over it. Kangana looks enchanting and fierce as the famed warrior and some of her action scenes will give you goose bumps. Clips of other cast members, Ankita Lokhande who plays Jhalkari Bai, Atul Kulkarni playing Tatya Tope, Suresh Oberoi as Bajirao, are all stunning! The trailer has got us on the edge of our seats waiting for the movie to release! Manikarnika will hit the theatres on January 25th, 2019, a day before Republic Day