 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut Gives It Back! It Is Very Neech Baat To Even Think Like That About Rani Laxmibai

"It is very neech baat to even think like that about Rani Laxmibai. We cannot even think like that, the kind of things they are saying. What they are saying is actually defaming. There is nothing like that. It is idle talk and I don't know why it is being said," the actor told reporters.



Kangana said the film has been written by K V Vijayendra Prasad, who also penned "Baahubali". "We are hurt and upset. The writer of the film, Vijayendra Prasad has named his daughter Manikarnika. We are hurt that such things are being said about Rani Laxmibai," she added.



The objections against the film come close on the heels a similar controversy involving Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Padmaavat, which faced protest by Rajput groups. Now, Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha has raised concerns over Manikarnika. The Mahasabhas president met with Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, yesterday demanding that the filmmaker be directed to give an affidavit that there is no such scene in the film.



Meanwhile, Prasad has assured fans that there is no such scene in the film that would do a disservice to the memory of the brave queen. "The films title is Manikarnika, because it is her name.''



''Her parents named her that because she was born in Kasi and the Manikarnika Ghat there is very famous. Even I named my daughter Manikarnika, so you now know how much I respect Rani Laxmibai," he said in a statement.

