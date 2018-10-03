English
Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Teaser Becomes The Greatest Dental-related Meme Of All Time!

By
    The internet is dark and full of trolls, and celebrities are the main target to poke fun at. Just when you thought that Anushka Sharma's pose in Sui Dhaaga would be the last Bollywood meme for this year, there came Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi teaser, which now has become the butt of all jokes, as the twitterati made dental-related memes out of it. One has to give it to the creativity, folks! We're sure the film-makers even in their wildest dreams could never imagine that the teaser would be meme'd this way. Check out the funny dental-related memes below.

    The Dentist Tales

    It looks like Kangana Ranaut just came out of a dental clinic after having a root canal treatment and is screaming with pain with blood splattered all over her face. The internet, folks, can make anything possible!

    Tooth Powder Is As Important As Sword Fighting

    Forget about sword fighting, in today's world one has to be careful and afraid of 'meme fighting', as that's the latest war waged on almost all the celebrities by the trollers.

    Oh Damn!

    All dentists look nice and cool when we enter their clinic, but while we exit, the whole scenario seems to change. You know why?

    So Funny!

    This has to be the funniest meme of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The face-to-face conversation can end up being the bloodiest, much more dangerous than visiting a dentist.

    Well Well...

    Shahrukh Khan is lucky that there was no Twitter back in the day, else he too would have faced the wrath of the dental memes for his role in Darr.

    The Most Dangerous Thing

    If you forget your wife's birthday, she'll be more dangerous than a dentist and break all of your teeth in no time with no anesthesia.

    To Each, Their Own

    While Kangana Ranaut has a different dialogue in Manikarnika, here Ajay Devgn has his own thing going on to freshen one's mouth.

    Gulab Jamun

    After eating lots of gulab jamun and other sweets, we're sure the dentist will be happy that you visited the clinic for you know what!


    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 12:47 [IST]
