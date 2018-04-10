 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut On Playing Rani Laxmibai In Manikarnika: When I Dress Up, I Get So Many Compliments

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, Manikarnika is one of the much-awaited films of the year and we're quite confident that with this film, Kangana will take our breath away with her acting prowess. She will be seen portraying the role of Rani Laxmibai and the film is being helmed by Telugu director Radhakrishna Jagarlamudi (Krish) and it also casts Ankita Lokhande, Sonu Sood, Atul Kulkarni and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Recently, while speaking at an event, Kangana spoke in detail about her outfits in the movie and her character in the film and said, "In one part of Manikarnika when my character is married and is in a happy space, the outfits make me look so beautiful. Every day, when I would dress up and go to the set, I would get so many compliments."

"But then, the film moves into a war zone and my look is that of a warrior queen. "There are so many shades to my character in the film," Kangana added.

Recently, Kangana also shot for the cover of a popular fashion magazine and in the BTS video, Kangana shared the experience of shooting Manikarnika and said, "As the name suggests, the film is a warrior story and also the most challenging role of my life. I had to learn combat skills, sword-fighting, horse-riding and I had multiple accidents. I almost lost my life playing this character. This is as tough as it can get."

Kangana also took a potshot at Johars & Roshans and had said, "People think that I am fighting a battle everyday. My life must be miserable. I must be having no future because I'm not friends with the Johars or the Roshans. It's far from that. I am doing one of the biggest epics of 2018. No other film with a female lead has been made with a higher budget."