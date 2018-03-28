 »   »   » Taking A DIG AT Deepika Padukone? Kangana Ranaut Says Many Actresses Are LYING About Their Salaries

Is She Talking About Deepika?

"When I was fighting for equal pay, many women from my industry started fake articles that they are getting this, that. They started hiking their salaries through their PRs.''

This Is The Problem

''We have got to collectively fight for it. Women have such an inferior complex that they genuinely believe ki itna mil raha hai bahot hai, aur kya chahiye tumko (You are already getting so much. Why do you want more?)"

Who Said I Am Not Happy?

''People tell me to my face: ‘Tumhara toh kuch nahi tha (you did not have anything). You got so much, and you are still not happy.' Who said I am not happy? You can't decide what I deserve and how happy I am. We women have to get rid of our inferiority complexes. If we do not think of ourselves as equal, how can there be equality?''

I Have My Houses Because I Fought For Them

''To be honest, I do not go out thinking that I have to change society, or make it douchebag-free. I am a good person, but not a great one. I am fighting for my rights. If I look like I am fighting for the rest of humanity, it is because fighting for your cause can also lead to a collective cause. I had to fight for my career and the money that I get paid. I have my houses and properties because I fought for them; not because of others.''

Production Houses Exploit Actresses

''Big production houses exploit actresses; they don't get the kind of money you think they do. I am not being money-minded, but I'd like to know what is the future of a leading actress.''

People Expect Actresses To Sleep With Actors

''You expect her to latch onto a big shot... a big businessman or hero, sleep with him and be his mistress. This is as good as it gets for a leading lady. Is this what I worked for? No. I am fighting for my rights because the condition of women is miserable. If you don't want to latch onto a rich man, then you're kicked out because there is always a younger person.''