 »   »   »  Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Thrashes Haters For Saying She's Using #MeToo Movement For Publicity

Kangana's Sister Rangoli Lashes Out At Those Who Question Her Motives On #MeToo

"People who say Kangana wants to promote her films by talking about issues should know she would have never left Khan and YRF films, fairness ads, if films were more important to her now please go and find some other excuse. It's too ghisa pitaa....," she tweeted.



Rangoli Is Always Besides Kangana

Rangoli has always stood besides her sister Kangana Ranaut through all her ups and downs and is as outspoken as her sister itself. She doesn't hesitate to speak her mind and gives it back to people right then and there.



We're All Waiting For Kangana Ranaut To Reply On Gauahar Khan's Statements!

Kangana Ranaut doesn't let any criticism go by without a fight and now that Gauahar Khan has called her a fake feminist who uses the #MeToo movement only for publicity and personal grudges, we wonder what she has to say about these allegations. We're sure it'll all soon end up being messy!



Kangana Ranaut Took On Karan Johar As Well

Kangana Ranaut also took on Karan Johar with regards to the #MeToo movement by saying that he posts pictures of himself in the gym regularly, but has no guts to speak about the controversy which is raging in the film industry. However, Karan Johar did not respond to her comments which was targeted at him.

