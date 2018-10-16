 »   »   »  Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Thrashes Haters For Saying She's Using #MeToo Movement For Publicity

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Kangana Ranaut was all guns blazing against Vikas Bahl in the #MeToo movement as she accused him of sexual harassment during the shoot of Queen in 2014. Several other actresses came forward and levelled allegations against the film-maker and even Hrithik Roshan tweeted that he would have the director sacked from Super 30 and urged others not to work with him.
Kangana then took aim at Hrithik by saying that he keeps his wife as a trophy and uses young girls as mistresses and said that if people should stop working with Vikas Bahl, then they must stop working with Hrithik Roshan too. Not liking her statement, several users took to Twitter lashing out against her by saying that she's using the #MeToo movement for publicity and personal grudges and even actress Gauahar Khan called her out by saying that Kangana is a "Feminist of convenience."
Kangana's Sister Rangoli Lashes Out At Those Who Question Her Motives On #MeToo
"People who say Kangana wants to promote her films by talking about issues should know she would have never left Khan and YRF films, fairness ads, if films were more important to her now please go and find some other excuse. It's too ghisa pitaa....," she tweeted.
Rangoli Is Always Besides Kangana
Rangoli has always stood besides her sister Kangana Ranaut through all her ups and downs and is as outspoken as her sister itself. She doesn't hesitate to speak her mind and gives it back to people right then and there.
We're All Waiting For Kangana Ranaut To Reply On Gauahar Khan's Statements!
Kangana Ranaut doesn't let any criticism go by without a fight and now that Gauahar Khan has called her a fake feminist who uses the #MeToo movement only for publicity and personal grudges, we wonder what she has to say about these allegations. We're sure it'll all soon end up being messy!
Kangana Ranaut Took On Karan Johar As Well
Kangana Ranaut also took on Karan Johar with regards to the #MeToo movement by saying that he posts pictures of himself in the gym regularly, but has no guts to speak about the controversy which is raging in the film industry. However, Karan Johar did not respond to her comments which was targeted at him.
people who say Kangana wants to promote her films by talking about issues should know she would have never left khan and yrf films fairness ads if films were more imp to her now pls go and find some other excuse ...it’s too ghisa pitaa....🤓
— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 13, 2018