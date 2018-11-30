 »   »   »  Kangana Ranaut Starrer Manikarnika Yet To Clear Dues Of Junior Artists & Vendors? Producer Speaks Up

The Producer Of Manikarnika, Kamal Jain Has Not Paid Staff Since 3 Months!

"It has been three months but they have not cleared dues of daily wage workers, which is about Rs 40 lakh. About Rs 90 lakh is to be paid to light vendor and Rs 25 lakh to junior artists.

The producer (Kamal Jain) had promised to make the payment by October but he has not fulfilled his commitment," Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had told PTI on Thursday.

All Legitimate Payments Were Cleared, Says Manikarnika Producer Kamal Nath

Jain, on his part, said, they have filed a complaint with the Film & TV Producers Guild of India against Film and Allied Union over one disputed vendor. According to Jain, the shoot got over on October 13, and "all legitimate and due payments were made."

A Vendor Is Illegitimately Using Union Authority For Money, Says The Producer

"One disputed vendor, who has already been paid 70 percent of his dues, is illegitimately now using the union authority to arm twist us and disrupted our film shoot, which is completely illegal, untenable under the law and clearly is harassment to us and our team.

This is one vendor whose payment is under dispute and is being tackled professionally and in a businesslike manner," Jain said in a statement.

We Respect Everyone's Hard Work Put In Making Manikarnika!

Jain said, the matter is being handled by the Producers' Guild and they will abide by their process. He added, "As a production house we are absolutely clear on not holding back any ones payment which is legitimate and due, as we immensely respect everyone's hard work that has gone into this film. We are thankful to each vendor/individual who has helped us on making this film."