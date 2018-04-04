 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut Takes A MAJOR DIG At Deepika Padukone & Kareena Kapoor Over Their OBSCENE Item Songs

Kangana On Why She Never Did An Item Number

Speaking about the same in an exclusive interview to Bombay Times she told, "Well... I don't do item numbers because there is nothing to be done in them. They are... they are obscene, they are at times unfair, most of them are sexist. What is there to be done in them? I personally feel they should be banned."

I Can't Be A Part Of Something Toxic

"I can't be a part of something which is so toxic for us, our society, our children. If tomorrow, you have a daughter, I have a daughter, would I want her to be called those names, objectified like that? I mean, there are children out there, we need to take responsibility for them," said Kangana.

What Makes Kangana Ranaut Different From Others

"....I am a little different. The things that make me happy, might not be the things that everyone is after. Like I don't do fairness brands, I don't do big hero films, I don't do item numbers which can boost your vanity to some unimaginable proportion."

Did Kangana Crave For A Fight?

Answering about the same, Kangana said, "Yeah, you know, a few years ago. Yeah, bring it on. That was like... but now, I think what I crave is a lot of pleasantness in my environment. But that doesn't mean that I will not raise my voice or fight for what is right."

Kangana Says No Failure Can Affect The Peace Of Her Mind

Speaking about the same, Kangana said, "I think failure is inevitable. It is nothing to feel embarrassed about. You can tell that I am not embarrassed of my failure.

Yeah, for that time it baffles you, because you obviously don't understand why things are not falling into place. In some way you feel entitled for things to fall into place. You are disappointed if it does not come together."

Is Kangana An Insecure Actress?

Kangana says, "When I get into my failure or my success, I realise that I deeply love what I do, but I am also intelligent enough to know which part of it I love. From my choices you can tell I am not somebody who enjoys a crowd shouting my name or to wake up in the morning to how many followers I have, to tell them that I have had coffee."

Kangana On Rejecting Many Brand Endorsements

"You can see the sort of commercial films that I don't do. It is easy to see that my priorities are not that. The brands that I let go. So I have this much intelligence to understand that there is something other than this that I enjoy. And that is engagement."

Why Will I Be Insecure? Asks Kangana

"A film character, the imaginary world, the engagement that it gives to my creative mind. And the sense of purpose that I get every morning. So I have figured out that the things that I love about my job, I am always going to have. I can always write, I can always direct, I can be a volunteer and just write what I want to write, and make movies. So why will I be insecure?"

I'm A Little Different: Kangana

"I am not saying that what I do, what I want, or what I like or dislike are right or wrong, no. I am just trying to tell you why I appear so unaffected by all of this.

It's not because I don't care for my happiness, in fact I care the most, but it's just that I am a little different. The things that make me happy, might not be the things that everyone is after."