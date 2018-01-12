 »   »   » She Does It Again! Kangana Ranaut Takes A Major Dig At Karan Johar; Says He Serves Poison To Guests

Kangana Ranaut & controversies go hand in hand. Just when we thought that Kangana & Karan, who was yesterday, spotted together on the sets of India's Next Superstar, will mend their ways, Kangana ended up taking a yet another major dig at KJo!

According to Spotboye, it all happened when the duo played the 'How well do you know each other?" game during the shoot. Kangana was asked what Karan serves his guests on the TV show and the actress joked, "Zehar pilata hai mujhse pooch (serves poison to his guests, ask me)."

While, Kangana's sly dig at Karan left everyone in splits, Karan looked a bit surprised initially but later, he also cracked up.

We just hope that history doesn't repeat. Because we clearly remember what happened last time, when Kangana called Karan 'the flag bearer of nepotism' on his face, he laughed off all the verbal attacks but later, blasted the actress for her remarks and had also said that he felt 'attacked' by Kangana.

On a related note, while talking to Mumbai Mirror, when Kangana was asked to join Karan on the show, she had said, "I am looking forward to being on the show. It is a professional commitment for which I'm being paid."

"What is delightful is that Karan (Johar) is okay with doing the show with me and seems to be slowly warming up to me," further added Kangana Ranaut.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Manikarnika, in which she will be seen portraying the role of the fierce warrior Laxmi Bai. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 27, 2018.