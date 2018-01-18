 »   »   » Kangana Ranaut Talks About Rival Deepika Padukone's Film! Here's What She Said About Padmaavat

Kangana Ranaut does not mince words. The actress who believes in speaking her mind was recently asked about the controversy surrounding her rival Deepika Padukone's film Padmaavat.

Recently, Mumbai Mirror asked Kangana Ranaut that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat has been sailing through troubled waters and her movie Manikarika too is a period film. Here's what her reply was...



You Can't Take Liberties "Well, it did concern me initially because when such things happen, even the actors get hugely affected. I believe that when you are making a story based on a historical character, you have to take responsibility. You have to be precise and can't take liberties.''

Take The Example Of Baahubali ''You can always add a disclaimer if the makers of the film are ready to compromise on that because some things are not recorded in history. The biggest success of last year was Baahubali; it was a fantasy film, but there were inspirations and references from mythologies. A lot of artists say that people shouldn't get so sentimental about movies.''

Why Wouldn't I Want People To Be Sentimental About It? ''I don't agree with that. If I am making a film on Rani Lakshmibai, why wouldn't I want people to be sentimental about it? Why else would I ever make a film on her life? For that matter, why would I ever make a film if I don't want people to be sentimental about it? Generally, films shape a part of our lives, our psyche, and reflect our social behaviour.''

Artists Need To Be Respectful Too ''Films are always going to be a means to evoke emotions and thoughts in people. Artistes need to be respectful of that, too. I greatly admire Lakshmibai's life - it is the story of one woman taking on an empire to save her people and motherland. For two years, I was trying to get it made and when Krish (director) came along, he had a different interpretation. For him, she is not a woman you can identify with, she is someone you worship.''

On Freedom Of Expression "Going by that logic, let's say that we had the freedom of expression that you are talking about... I want to know what we have done with that freedom in our movies. I am not saying that what is happening is the ideal situation, but there are a lot of things in our movies that I find objectionable - the depiction of women, sexism, eve-teasing and things like that.''

Today We Are Making Manipulative Cinema ''Even after over 100 years of cinema, the world often refers to us as a premature industry. We have to see where we go from here and what we will do next. I have no problem with the mass entertainers that we are making, but that cannot be the only kind of cinema that we want to make. Today, we are rehashing stories, making manipulative cinema to titillate senses and backing movies that will make big money.''

I Didn't Have The Money ''It took me two years to make a film on Rani Lakshmibai, as I didn't have the money to back it. Finally, people who truly believed in it came on board. Today, if I want to make films like Living Room Part 3 or Bedroom Part 4, it is easier, but people don't have the money to make films on historical figures like Maharana Pratap, Rani Lakshmibai, Chandragupta Maurya, Prithviraj Chauhan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.''

''If people are happy watching films on contemporary heroes like Milkha Singh and Mary Kom (both did good business, too), why won't they see stories of other great people? No one can give me this bullshit that people don't want to see such stories. In that sense, the industry has misused its freedom. So the point I am making is, what are we going to do with the freedom that we have?"



