 »   »   »  Kangana Ranaut THRASHES Hrithik Roshan: He Keeps His Wife As A Trophy & Young Girls As His Mistress

People Keep Their Wives As Trophies, Says Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was full throttle against harassers and predators and said, "People who keep their wives as trophies and keep young girls as their mistresses should also be punished."

When Asked If She's Referring To Hrithik Roshan...

Kangana Ranaut left no stone unturned and openly said a yes, and that she was referring to Hrithik Roshan. "I am referring to Hrithik Roshan, people should not work with him as well."

Kangana Lashed Out At Vikas Bahl, Again!

"Whatever is happening with Vikas Bahl is absolutely correct. Our industry still has a lot of people who don't behave well with women. They assault them, they harass them, they should also be punished."

We Wonder What Hrithik Roshan Has To Say About Kangana Ranaut's Comments?

Whenever Kangana Ranaut fumes against Hrithik Roshan, the actor fights fire with fire and doesn't let any of her comments simply pass by. We're all eagerly waiting what Hrithik Roshan has to say about her comments against him and for sure, we can expect a roller-coaster and a war of words to explode all over again!