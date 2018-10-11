India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Kangana Ranaut THRASHES Hrithik Roshan: He Keeps His Wife As A Trophy & Young Girls As His Mistress

Kangana Ranaut THRASHES Hrithik Roshan: He Keeps His Wife As A Trophy & Young Girls As His Mistress

    When Hrithik Roshan tweeted that he might cut ties with Vikas Bahl by not working with him in Super 30 after sexual harassment allegations were mounted on him by Kangana Ranaut and other women from the industry, it was pretty obvious that Kangana Ranaut would come after Hrithik, and guess what, she did! Kangana Ranaut thrashed Hrithik Roshan left, right and centre and said that if people would stop working with Vikas Bahl, then they must stop working with Hrithik Roshan too, as she'd accused him of harassment two years ago and the war of words between them might probably never end.

    People Keep Their Wives As Trophies, Says Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut was full throttle against harassers and predators and said, "People who keep their wives as trophies and keep young girls as their mistresses should also be punished."

    When Asked If She's Referring To Hrithik Roshan...

    Kangana Ranaut left no stone unturned and openly said a yes, and that she was referring to Hrithik Roshan. "I am referring to Hrithik Roshan, people should not work with him as well."

    Kangana Lashed Out At Vikas Bahl, Again!

    "Whatever is happening with Vikas Bahl is absolutely correct. Our industry still has a lot of people who don't behave well with women. They assault them, they harass them, they should also be punished."

    We Wonder What Hrithik Roshan Has To Say About Kangana Ranaut's Comments?

    Whenever Kangana Ranaut fumes against Hrithik Roshan, the actor fights fire with fire and doesn't let any of her comments simply pass by. We're all eagerly waiting what Hrithik Roshan has to say about her comments against him and for sure, we can expect a roller-coaster and a war of words to explode all over again!

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 17:41 [IST]
