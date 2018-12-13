English
 Kangana Ranaut On Manikarnika: When British Used Rifles, I'm Fascinated Rani Lakshmi Bai Used Swords

By
    Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and she opened up about the weapons used in the movie by saying that the film-makers decided to make the action-scenes look as real as possible and hence will be using 150-year-old authentic weapons and a shield which weighs around 5 kg.

    I'm Fascinated That Rani Lakshmi Bai Used Swords Against The Rifles, Says Kangana Ranaut

    "Rifles were new for people at that time, and only a few used them. While the British army used Enfield rifles, Rani Lakshmi Bai preferred swords. I was fascinated with those 150-year-old authentic weapons we used in the film," she said to the Indian Express.

    I Wear A Shield Of 5 Kg!

    "The action sequences were quite intense but that did not deter anyone from giving their best. The shield I used weighed around 5 kgs," she said.

    We Could Shoot Only 2 Shots A Day

    "The entire team started getting ready at 3 AM, set up would take 6-7 hours so we would shoot only about 1 or 2 shots a day."

    Kangana Ranaut Used Real Weapons From 1857

    Also, Kangana Ranaut used two types of real weapons that were reportedly used in the year 1857 which are caplock pistols (one shot pistols) and cavalry brown bess (muzzle loading rifles).

    Over 1000 Fighters Were Auditioned For The Film

    It is reported that the film-makers auditioned over 1000 fighters for the movie and trained them in warfare. Even the horses were trained for the action sequences.

    Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

    Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2018. Reports state that there might be a delay in release as the film has not been completed yet and they're re-shooting several scenes, which proved to be costly and time consuming.

    Read more about: kangana ranaut manikarnika
    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 15:59 [IST]
