 »   »   »  Kannada Superstar Yash: Shahrukh Khan Was Impressed With KGF Trailer!

Shahrukh Khan's most-awaited film Zero and Kannada superstar Yash's KGF- First Chapter is all set to lock horns at the box office today. This SRK starrer is going to face a stiff competition from KGF which seems to be a promising underdog.

Recently, ahead of KGF's release, at a press meet, Yash had revealed that King Khan was quite impressed with him and the film.

He also revealed that the superstar saw the trailer of his film and really liked it. Yash said that not only did SRK congratulate him on the film, but he also promised to come to see him when he visits Bangalore.

Earlier, when Yash was quizzed about his film clashing with Shahrukh's Zero at the box office, the actor had said that there is no real competition and that both films can easily co-exist together.

Set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka, KGF showcases the story of Rocky (Yash) who aims to win the world and conquer the bloodiest gold mine. The film is is made in five languages, namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Like SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali', KGF will be released in two chapters. Interestingly more than 20% of KGF Chapter 2 has already been shot even before the release of the first chapter.

Starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken, Achyuth Rao in the lead, KGF is a Homabale Films production directed by Prashanth Neel, produced by Vijay Kiragandur WHILE Ravi Basrur has composed the music for KGF. The film marks Excel Entertainment's first Kannada venture.

