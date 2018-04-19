 »   »   » Karan Johar Becomes Bollywood's First Director To Have His Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds!

Related Articles
- Kalank: Sanjay Dutt & Madhuri Dixit Reunite, Film Also Stars Varun, Alia, Aditya & Sonakshi!
- Not Because Of Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty REVEALS How Sara Ali Khan Bagged Ranveer's Simmba!
- Anurag Kashyap: My Parents Were Threatened When I Tweeted To The Prime Minister!
- Student Of The Year 2 Posters Are Out Featuring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey & Tara Sutaria! See Here
- Raazi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Sets Your Pulse Racing With Yet Another Jaw-Dropping Performance!
- Student Of The Year 2: This Tiger Shroff Film Goes On Floors But Where Are The Leading Ladies?
- SHOCKING! An Upset Sanjay Dutt Walks Out When Asked About Working With Madhuri Dixit
- Karan Johar Joins Madhuri Dixit Nene To Tick An Item Off His 'Bucket List'!
- Kareena Kapoor Had A Blast With Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora & Karan Johar On Easter!
- Before Mahabharata, Aamir Khan To Play Spiritual Guru Osho In Shakun Batra's Next?
- Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Film At The Famous Victoria Memorial In Kolkata!
- R Madhavan Is HEARTBROKEN After Opting Out Of Ranveer Singh's Simmba For This Reason!
- When Everyone Stopped Madhuri Dixit To Work With Rumoured Ex Sanjay Dutt But She Didn't Listen!
Karan Johar is a man of many talents. Right from directing films, acting to hosting, he has done it all and left us mighty impressed. And now we hear that the filmmaker has added yet another achievement to his feat. Joining his peers of Bollywood, the filmmaker will now have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds later this year.
As Karan's film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will complete 20 years this year, he now has another reason to celebrate. Scroll down to read more details here-
Happy News
Karan Johar will be the first ever Indian film maker to enter the world renowned attraction. KJo being the unique and wonderful personality that he is, he has been an extremely popular name that fans and visitors at the attraction enquired about.
A Jack Of All Trades
Karan's talent and career goes well beyond just film making which makes him an exciting and entertaining personality for them to add to the many other iconic International wax figures.
The Preparations Have Begun
Additionally, Karan's figure will not just be launched in one city but will simultaneously head out on tour across Asia to give his many fans across the world a chance to experience him being waxed. The procedures have begun and the figure will be ready in 6 months.
Meanwhile,
Yesterday, Karan Johar officially announced his next production- Kalank to be helmed by '2 States' director Abhishek Varman. The mutistarrer has already caught everyone's eye for its stellar cast which includes names like Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.
Look Who Dropped On The Sets Of Kalank On First Day Shoot!
Filmmaker David Dhawan visited the sets of Kalank on the first day of shoot. He is seen here posing for a picture with producers Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala.
Kalank Is An Emotional Journey For KJo
The filmmaker shared, "Kalank has been an emotional journey for me! A germ of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago...a film that was in a pre production stage helmed by my father...am now proud to pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of our director Abhishek Varman! A beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek."
The film is slated to release on 19th April 2019.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.