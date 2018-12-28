 »   »   »  When Karan Johar CRIED After Watching Alia Bhatt Enact A Scene In Kalank!

Karan Johar Was Moved By Alia's Work

Without divulging any details about the scene, Karan told Neha, "I saw something that Alia had done in Kalank, and I was just so moved by the work she had done. I won't disclose what it is (but) she has done something in the film."

When KJo Broke Into Tears

He said, "You know when I see Alia I get that feeling like I'm seeing my daughter perform. And because I have that emotion for her, I just started crying in the end for some weird reason."

Karan Called Up Alia And Told Her This

"I'm going through something internally which I'm not aware of, and I just got very teary. And I rang her up and said her I got very emotional, well done," KJo further added.

KJo Even Spoke About Takht

The filmmaker revealed, "Takht is the most passionate piece of material that I think I will ever direct."

He Confessed He's Obsessed With The Mughal Era

"I'm obsessed about the Mughal era ever since I can remember. That's the one part of history that I was obsessed about in terms of its visual texture, its controversial content, the political betrayal, the love, the lust, the decadence, the debauchery, the madness, the violence, everything.

That era is exotic and it's gorgeous. It's absolutely beautiful."

KJo Is Excited To Begin Working On Takht

"It's something that I've always chased and wanted to kind of put up there and finally when Sumit Roy, the writer, came to me with the story of Dara and Aurangzeb, which is pretty much the first time I'm saying that what Takht is about. I can't wait to get into the prep mode which I've already started off."