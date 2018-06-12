 »   »   »  Karan Johar DEFECATED IN THE OPEN While Shooting For Shahrukh Khan & Kajol's Sooraj Hua Madham

The Most Embarrassing Moment

"I went very far and there was this other person who was having the similar problem and he was behind anotherlimestone. And, we both stared at each other, we both knew we were hiding. And it was the most embarrassing emotion."



Shhhhh! Let's Keep It A Secret

"He stared at me and I stared at him and we were both in squat positions and I was like, 'I am gonna die' because he found the limestone, as did I, and we both thought we won't tell anyone."



Karan Johar Continued To Say...

"But, it was a very bad attack that I had. I couldn't help it. The vanity van was two kilometers away. Yeah, so. It's called Far Fara dessert, where we shot that part. And it has my remains for life now."



Sooraj Hua Madham

after hearing about Karan Johar's most embarrassing moment, the way we see Sooraj Hua Madham is not gonna be the same again, folks!

