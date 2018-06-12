English
Karan Johar DEFECATED IN THE OPEN While Shooting For Shahrukh Khan & Kajol's Sooraj Hua Madham

    They say in life sometimes 'shit happens' and there's nothing you can do about it. During the shoot of Shahrukh Khan and Kajol's most famous song 'Sooraj Hua Madham' in Egypt, the crew had to park their vanity van 2 kilometres away as they were shooting at the Far Fara dessert, which is surrounded by limestones and guess what!! Karan Johar contracted diarrhoea and defecated in the open while the shoot was going on.

    He opened up about his most embarrassing moment to Film Companion by saying, "So, I got the loosies one day in the middle of Egypt, while we were shooting Sooraj Hua Madham (Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham). I got a bad loose motions attack. And we were in this location where there were these limestone structures and I just had to go behind one of them."

    The Most Embarrassing Moment

    "I went very far and there was this other person who was having the similar problem and he was behind anotherlimestone. And, we both stared at each other, we both knew we were hiding. And it was the most embarrassing emotion."

    Shhhhh! Let's Keep It A Secret

    "He stared at me and I stared at him and we were both in squat positions and I was like, 'I am gonna die' because he found the limestone, as did I, and we both thought we won't tell anyone."

    Karan Johar Continued To Say...

    "But, it was a very bad attack that I had. I couldn't help it. The vanity van was two kilometers away. Yeah, so. It's called Far Fara dessert, where we shot that part. And it has my remains for life now."

    Sooraj Hua Madham

    after hearing about Karan Johar's most embarrassing moment, the way we see Sooraj Hua Madham is not gonna be the same again, folks!

    Tuesday, June 12, 2018
