 »   »   »  Karan Johar DEFECATED IN THE OPEN While Shooting For Shahrukh Khan & Kajol's Sooraj Hua Madham

Related Articles
- Ishaan Khatter & Janhvi Kapoor Make Your Heart Go 'Dhadak' Just Like Sairat In These 7 Scenes!
- Janhvi Kapoor: I Am Missing My Mom Very Much; She Had Given Me So Many Tips!
- Dhadak Trailer: Ishaan Khatter Steals Away The Show From Janhvi Kapoor!
- Karan Johar Says 'Can't Wait To Repeat Shahrukh Khan' In A Film, Do We Hear An Announcement Soon?
- Manish Malhotra Is DISGUSTED With Rumors About Him Confirming His Relationship With Karan Johar!
- You Won't Believe How Karan Johar REACTED When Neha Dhupia Told Him She's Getting Married!
- BREAKING: Prabhas Breaks Silence On His FIGHT With Karan Johar & Reveals What EXACTLY Happened!
- Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding: Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Funky Sunglasses
- Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar & Others Praise Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Trailer
- Kalank: Madhuri Dixit To Play Alia Bhatt's Dance Teacher In This Sanjay Dutt- Varun Dhawan Film?
- Kalank: Madhuri Dixit Begins Shooting For This Sanjay, Varun, Alia, Sonakshi & Aditya Starrer!
- Karan Johar On My Name Is Khan: I'm Proud Of Shahrukh Khan & The Way He Played The Character
They say in life sometimes 'shit happens' and there's nothing you can do about it. During the shoot of Shahrukh Khan and Kajol's most famous song 'Sooraj Hua Madham' in Egypt, the crew had to park their vanity van 2 kilometres away as they were shooting at the Far Fara dessert, which is surrounded by limestones and guess what!! Karan Johar contracted diarrhoea and defecated in the open while the shoot was going on.
He opened up about his most embarrassing moment to Film Companion by saying, "So, I got the loosies one day in the middle of Egypt, while we were shooting Sooraj Hua Madham (Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham). I got a bad loose motions attack. And we were in this location where there were these limestone structures and I just had to go behind one of them."
The Most Embarrassing Moment
"I went very far and there was this other person who was having the similar problem and he was behind anotherlimestone. And, we both stared at each other, we both knew we were hiding. And it was the most embarrassing emotion."
Shhhhh! Let's Keep It A Secret
"He stared at me and I stared at him and we were both in squat positions and I was like, 'I am gonna die' because he found the limestone, as did I, and we both thought we won't tell anyone."
Karan Johar Continued To Say...
"But, it was a very bad attack that I had. I couldn't help it. The vanity van was two kilometers away. Yeah, so. It's called Far Fara dessert, where we shot that part. And it has my remains for life now."
Sooraj Hua Madham
after hearing about Karan Johar's most embarrassing moment, the way we see Sooraj Hua Madham is not gonna be the same again, folks!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.