 »   »   » Karan Johar Joins Madhuri Dixit Nene To Tick An Item Off His 'Bucket List'!

Related Articles
- Kareena Kapoor Had A Blast With Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora & Karan Johar On Easter!
- Before Mahabharata, Aamir Khan To Play Spiritual Guru Osho In Shakun Batra's Next?
- Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Film At The Famous Victoria Memorial In Kolkata!
- R Madhavan Is HEARTBROKEN After Opting Out Of Ranveer Singh's Simmba For This Reason!
- Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special! Here's 10 Adorable Childhood Pictures Of The 'Queen'
- Simmba: Sara Ali Khan To Play Ranveer Singh's Love Interest, Here Comes The Official Announcement!
- Karan Johar On His Biggest Hichki: I Used To Get Teased A Lot For My Girlish Voice As A Child
- After Sridevi's Demise! Madhuri Dixit Replaces Her In Abhishek Varman's Next, CONFIRMS Janhvi Kapoor
- INSIDE PICS! Kajol, Rani Mukherji, Kareena Kapoor Have A Blast At KJo's Birthday Bash For Mom Hiroo
- Dhadak: No Phone-policy After Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Pictures Get Leaked From The Sets
- Ajay Devgn: System Of Blocking Release Dates Is Gone!
- Sridevi Had To Work With Karan Johar From April 2018? New Details Emerge!
- Dutt Biopic: Sonam Kapoor SLAMS Reports About Her Playing Madhuri Dixit Or Tina Munim!
After ruling over our hearts for decades with her delightful performances and inevitable charm, Madhuri Dixit Nene is now all set to make her debut in Marathi cinema with 'Bucket List'. The recently released teaser of the film gave us a sneak-peek about her role of Madhura Sane, a housewife, who wants to do everything on her 'bucket list'. Since then everybody has been waiting for the makers to drop the trailer. Meanwhile, we have got news pouring in that Karan Johar would be the presenter of Madhuri's Marathi debut.
Karan Johar who took his first steps in the direction of regional cinema with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion is quite elated to be associated with this Madhuri Dixit Nene starrer. Scroll down to read more-
Karan Loved The Teaser Of Madhuri's Bucket List
A source told DNA, "Karan and Madhuri share a warm equation. They are even doing a film together (Abhishek Varman's next). When Karan saw the teaser of Bucket List, which was released a week ago, he loved it and spoke to the team."
His Debut As A Presenter In Marathi Cinema
The source further added, "He came on board as a presenter and along with Madhuri, this will be his debut in the Marathi film space." Karan's production house is also remaking the Marathi blockbuster Sairat as 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Janhavi Kapoor.
KJo Is A Staunch Believer Of Regional Cinema
He confirmed the development and said, "I've been a staunch believer in regional cinema and since Bãhubali, I am confident that good cinema with a great platform breaks the barrier of language."
Karan Didn't Want To Miss The Opportunity Of Launching A Superstar In Her Mother Tongue
KJo further added, " Moreover, the opportunity to launch the superstar actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene in her mother tongue is going to be my absolute pleasure. Together, with the team of Bucket List and AA Films, we hope that this heartwarming film gets all the love it deserves."
Madhuri On Her Marathi Debut
"I was longing to work in a Marathi film and with my debut through Bucket List, my wish is being fulfilled. Marathi films have been content-driven and evolving interest world over. There couldn't be a better birthday-month gift for me than Karan presenting it this summer. Like my millions of fans, I am truly excited and looking forward to share my experience with you all."
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.