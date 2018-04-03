 »   »   » Karan Johar Joins Madhuri Dixit Nene To Tick An Item Off His 'Bucket List'!

Karan Loved The Teaser Of Madhuri's Bucket List

A source told DNA, "Karan and Madhuri share a warm equation. They are even doing a film together (Abhishek Varman's next). When Karan saw the teaser of Bucket List, which was released a week ago, he loved it and spoke to the team."

His Debut As A Presenter In Marathi Cinema

The source further added, "He came on board as a presenter and along with Madhuri, this will be his debut in the Marathi film space." Karan's production house is also remaking the Marathi blockbuster Sairat as 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Janhavi Kapoor.

KJo Is A Staunch Believer Of Regional Cinema

He confirmed the development and said, "I've been a staunch believer in regional cinema and since Bãhubali, I am confident that good cinema with a great platform breaks the barrier of language."

Karan Didn't Want To Miss The Opportunity Of Launching A Superstar In Her Mother Tongue

KJo further added, " Moreover, the opportunity to launch the superstar actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene in her mother tongue is going to be my absolute pleasure. Together, with the team of Bucket List and AA Films, we hope that this heartwarming film gets all the love it deserves."

Madhuri On Her Marathi Debut

"I was longing to work in a Marathi film and with my debut through Bucket List, my wish is being fulfilled. Marathi films have been content-driven and evolving interest world over. There couldn't be a better birthday-month gift for me than Karan presenting it this summer. Like my millions of fans, I am truly excited and looking forward to share my experience with you all."