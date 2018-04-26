 »   »   » Karan Johar Recreates Old Delhi For Kalank, Spends Rs 15 Crore For It!

Karan Johar stands apart from the rest of the film-makers in production value as he goes to any extent to make his movies look as real as possible and doesn't mind spending big bucks for it. His upcoming project Kalank is so ambitious that he spent Rs 15 Crores to recreate old Delhi just for the film and the larger than life set has been erected in the film city.

DNA quoted a source as saying, "A huge set has been erected in Film City, which is under heavy security to ensure that pictures of the interiors are not leaked. They are also taking extra measures to keep the look of the cast under wraps."



The source further commented, "Karan got Amrita Mahal Nakai to work on the set's design and structure. They have created an old Delhi mohalla with a mahal, where filming is currently on. Kalank is set against the backdrop of the Partition. Since it's based in the 1940s, the set has been designed keeping that particular period in mind."



"The film is special to Karan because his dad Yash Johar was keen that this project should materialise. Karan wants to make sure it's one of the biggest films he's ever produced. He wanted the whole set to express the grandeur and scale of Kalank," the source summed it up to DNA.



Kalank is a star-studded movie featuring biggies like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. Varun Dhawan was the first to begin shooting for Kalank and Alia Bhatt joined the shoot just a few days ago. It is reported that Varun Dhawan has already completed shooting for a song and the rest of the crew will soon join the shoot in the coming days.



Say what you want, folks! But Karan Johar will do anything and everything to give the audiences an experience of a lifetime. We're sure that everybody will now know clearly as to what exactly happened during the partition and how our country looked back then.