English
 »   »   »  Karan Johar On #MeToo: Stupid To Ask For Proof From Women Who've Come Out

Karan Johar On #MeToo: Stupid To Ask For Proof From Women Who've Come Out

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Filmmaker Karan Johar says the stories which came out in the wake of the #MeToo movement were heartbreaking and believes it is lame and stupid for people to say 'there's no proof' to support the claims of women. Karan said women who have come out with their stories of harassment need to be applauded and believed.

    "Every woman, who has a voice, has to be respected, applauded for coming out there and it is essential to believe every given voice. You cannot say there's no proof. That is a lame, masculine, stupid thing to say. When a woman comes out, she expresses her heart out, she is right and you believe her," Karan said.

    karan-johar-on-me-too-says-stupid-ask-proof-from-women-who-have-come-out

    The director was in conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt at We The Women event on Sunday. Karan said post the #MeToo movement, there is a "huge sense of accountability" that has set in.

    "When I read so many of those narratives and stories, they broke my heart. It made me realise we cannot be complicit to this and you have to wake up, smell the coffee and be active about it," he added.

    When asked if the heavyweights of the industry did not support the movement enough, the director said everyone did in their own capacity.

    "Not everyone has to go online and say it. A lot of people either work silently or out there. It's how you choose to take decisions. Some of our decisions will be made but we don't need to scream and shout about it. A lot of the more evolved minds have taken the required action," he added.

    On the work front, Karan Johar is all set to direct Takht, an upcoming film, which will cast Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. The film will be a historical drama.

    Read more about: karan johar metoo
    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 13:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue