 »   »   »  Karan Johar's Reply To A Studio Which Sent A 80-Page Contract To Big B Is Heartwarming!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- ULFA-I Reign Of Terror: Extortion Notices Of Rs 1 Crore Served
-
- Australia Vs India: 2nd T20I — Rain Plays Spoilsport
- Samsung Galaxy M2: The First Notch-Phone From Samsung Leaked
- New Maruti Ertiga Bookings Cross 10,000 Units In A Week
- Safe Stocks To Bet Ahead Of The Election Season
- Ackee: Benefits And Nutritional Value
- Shaniwar Wada: The Royal Abode Of The Peshwas
- Sunny Deol Says He Has Never Read Scripts In His Career!
We all know that Karan Johar shares a warm equation with Amitabh Bachchan. The two have worked together on two films- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and their upcoming film, Brahmastra. Recently in an interview with Film Companion, Karan revealed how a studio once sent Amitabh Bachchan a 80-page contract. Here's what happened next-
Karan Johar Makes A Revelation
While speaking to Film Companion, Karan Johar revealed that a studio once sent Amitabh Bachchan a 80-page contract.
'Mr Bachchan Is Like A Father Figure To Me'
When Karan learnt about it, he told the studio, "I was like, "Dude! It doesn't work like that. Mr Bachchan is like a member of my family, he's like a father figure to me."
This Is What Karan Did Instead
"I sent him a letter saying, "Thank You so much for coming on board. Lots of love, Karan". That is my contract. I am not writing that "You will shoot 8 hours, you will shoot 10 hours, you will promote 20 days, you will do this, you will do that." All this doesn't work."
Speaking About Brahmastra
It also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy and will be a three-part film. The first part will hit the theatrical screens in Christmas 2019.
Earlier in an interview, Ranbir revealed Brahmastra is a "supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart." He had further added, "Ayan will never make a character that doesn't have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It's too early to talk about the film, but it is something I am terribly excited about."
ALSO READ: Leaked Pictures: Alia Bhatt Looks SCARED & THRILLED As She Shoots With Ranbir Kapoor For Brahmastra