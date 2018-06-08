 »   »   »  Karan Johar Says 'Can't Wait To Repeat Shahrukh Khan' In A Film, Do We Hear An Announcement Soon?

Related Articles
When Karan Johar chose to make his directorial debut in Bollywood, he cast Shahrukh Khan as the leading man in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Since then, the director-actor duo have teamed up for several blockbuster films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and My Name is Khan.
However KJo's last films, Student Of The Year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil didn't feature SRK. Since then, everyone has been eagerly waiting for these two to reunite on a project. Recently when Karan announced that he is ready with the script of his next film and will begin the film next year, buzz is that he might work with Shahrukh Khan again. Scroll down to read more-
Karan Is Keen To Team Up With Shahrukh Khan
While speaking to Hindustan Times, Karan Johar revealed that he is extremely keen to team up with Shah Rukh again.
He Dropped Major Hints
KJo was quoted as saying, "I just can't wait to share cinema space with Shah Rukh again. In the last two years, we co-produced films together such as Student of the Year and Dear Zindagi but now I can't wait to collaborate with him in a full- fledged manner because I know whenever we do something together, it will be extraordinary and amazing."
Karan On His Bonding With Shahrukh Khan
He further said, "Shahrukh isn't just a part of my career. He is a part of my life as well. Shah Rukh, Gauri and the kids- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are my immediate family. I won't even use the word ‘dosti'. Apart from dad and mum, I consider SRK and Aditya Chopra's families my other families in the city. They will always be in every part and beat of my life."
Will His Next Film Star Shahrukh Khan?
To this he replied, " Now that I am back from my birthday break, I will take all those decisions, but I know one thing; he has been one of my best experiences in cinema ever and it's something that I can't wait to repeat."
Shahrukh Will Always Be Special
Earlier Karan was quoted as saying, "I know that when we do come together, it will be seamless. He is one actor I know, if I go to him for a film, he won't even ask for a narration and will still come more prepared than most actors. I know when we come together - which could happen anytime - it will always be special because he and I have an understanding that I can proudly say he has only with me."
A Dream Team
In the same interview he had also mentioned, "Shahrukh is somebody with whom I have had a great creative collaboration. We are a little like a dream team, so I feel like when we come together, it has to be a mammoth film and has to be bigger than anything else."
