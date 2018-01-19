 »   »   » Whoa! Karan Johar Signed Manushi Chhillar For Student Of The Year 2?

Rumours are doing the rounds that Karan Johar signed Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar for his upcoming film Student Of The Year 2 as the second heroine, but when asked about the same, KJO dismissed the reports saying there's no ounce of truth in it. He said,
"There is no truth to the news yet. We are very proud of Manushi's achievements. I was hosting the show the year she won, so I have met her before and I did see potential in her. I look forward to meeting her. I haven't met her yet after she won the crown for India. But there has been nothing discussed yet."
Manushi Chhillar
A lot of people are eagerly waiting for Manushi Chhillar to debut in Bollywood as Miss World/Universe beauty pageant winners have turned out to be immensely great actresses.
We hope Karan Johar will really go ahead and sign Manushi Chhillar for his upcoming film Student Of The Year 2.
Karan Johar has introduced several actors in Bollywood and almost all of them have been successful.
What better way for Manushi Chhillar to enter Bollywood through a Karan Johar's film, folks!
We're sure even Manushi Chhillar will find success in Bollywood if ever she decides to enter the film industry.
People are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from Manushi Chhillar about her Bollywood debut and we wonder how long would it take.
Manushi Chhillar is a simple girl studying medicine and wants to complete her studies first and then think about Bollywood and other things.
We wouldn't be surprised if Manushi Chhillar chooses medical field as her career as that is where her heart is actually.
But then, life is full of possibilities and Manushi Chhillar is now in the position to make the most out of it in the coming day.
Her future is surely bright and she'll make the most out of it and lead a happy and successful life.