 »   »   » Whoa! Karan Johar Signed Manushi Chhillar For Student Of The Year 2?

Manushi Chhillar

A lot of people are eagerly waiting for Manushi Chhillar to debut in Bollywood as Miss World/Universe beauty pageant winners have turned out to be immensely great actresses.



Student Of The Year 2

We hope Karan Johar will really go ahead and sign Manushi Chhillar for his upcoming film Student Of The Year 2.



Finding Success

Karan Johar has introduced several actors in Bollywood and almost all of them have been successful.



In The Right Hands

What better way for Manushi Chhillar to enter Bollywood through a Karan Johar's film, folks!



Being Successful

We're sure even Manushi Chhillar will find success in Bollywood if ever she decides to enter the film industry.



Eagerly Waiting

People are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from Manushi Chhillar about her Bollywood debut and we wonder how long would it take.



Education First

Manushi Chhillar is a simple girl studying medicine and wants to complete her studies first and then think about Bollywood and other things.



Medical Field

We wouldn't be surprised if Manushi Chhillar chooses medical field as her career as that is where her heart is actually.



Full Of Possibilities

But then, life is full of possibilities and Manushi Chhillar is now in the position to make the most out of it in the coming day.



Bright Future

Her future is surely bright and she'll make the most out of it and lead a happy and successful life.

